MEXICO CITY Feb 25 A U.S. pension fund has sued
Mexican airline Volaris to recover losses that it said were
caused by false statements in the company's initial public
offering filings.
The lawsuit, which seeks class-action status, was filed on
Tuesday in federal court in New York on behalf of the DeKalb
County Employees Retirement System. It said Volaris omitted or
misstated information in U.S. filings ahead of its September
2013 listing of American depositary receipts.
The complaint accuses Volaris and some
executives and directors with failing to disclose financial
effects resulting from a change in the company's reservation
system as well as increased competition in certain markets.
The lawsuit also says Volaris' registration statement
"negligently contained financial statements that were presented
in violation of applicable accounting standards and the
company's publicly disclosed accounting policies."
Volaris, in an emailed statement, said it would use all
legal means to defend itself.
"Volaris has always been managed in strict accordance with
the law," the statement said.
At Tuesday's close, Volaris ADRs had fallen 32.8 percent
since the IPO. They were down 1 percent at $9.32 in morning New
York Stock Exchange trading.
The Mexican shares, which had been down 22 percent since
listing, fell 1.2 percent to 13.80 pesos.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Grant
McCool)