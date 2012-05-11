(Updates with airport reopening)
MEXICO CITY May 10 The airport in the central
Mexican state of Puebla reopened on Thursday night after it was
closed briefly by an ash cloud from a nearby volcano, said an
official from the local government.
The airport closed earlier on Thursday after increased
activity from the Popocatepetl volcano, which dumped ash on
runways.
Mexico last month raised the alert level for the volcano
Popocatepetl, 50 miles (80 km) southeast of Mexico City, after
it began pumping out red-hot fragments of rock and ash.
The country has been closely monitoring the 17,900-foot
(5,450-metre) volcano, which has prompted school classes in
nearby villages to be suspended on days of higher activity.
The airport in Puebla also closed for several hours late on
Tuesday due to the concentration of ash billowing out of
Popocatepetl. German carmaker Volkswagen's Mexican operations
are based in Puebla.
(Reporting by Veronica Gomez and Lorne Matalon; Editing by
Peter Cooney)