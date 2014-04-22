(Adds CEO comment, detail on same-store sales)
MEXICO CITY, April 22 Mexico's biggest retailer,
Wal-Mart de Mexico, on Tuesday reported a 4.5
percent slump in first-quarter profit, reflecting weak consumer
spending and lower sales at its warehouse division, Sam's Club.
The company, which is controlled by U.S. retailer Wal-Mart
Stores Inc, reported a profit of 4.75 billion pesos
($364 million) for the period from January to March, down from
4.971 billion pesos a year earlier.
Walmex reported a 2 percent increase in revenue to 102.62
billion pesos, helped by a pickup in its credit card business.
But sales at stores open at least a year fell 2.4 percent in
the first quarter compared to the previous year.
"Walmex's first-quarter results were mixed," said Chief
Executive Scot Rank on a brief, recorded conference call that
was closed to questions.
"Small-format stores grew very well and we had a solid
performance in our Central American operation. Our most
important opportunity for improvement is Sam's Club, which is
still performing poorly," he added.
Mexico's economy grew more slowly than expected in the first
quarter, but consumer confidence in March rose to a four-month
high, pointing to stronger domestic spending.
Walmex, which is facing U.S. and Mexican probes into
allegations it bribed local officials to open stores faster, has
slowed its pace of store openings in the last two years.
The company said it opened 15 new stores in Mexico and
Central America in the quarter.
Walmex shares are down 3.7 percent so far this year from
34.26 pesos at the end of 2013. The company said it spent 716
million pesos buying back 23.8 million shares in the first
quarter.
The shares closed down 1.37 percent at 33.00 pesos on
Tuesday.
($1 = 13.06 pesos)
(Reporting by Christine Murray and Elinor Comlay; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)