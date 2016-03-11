BRIEF-Bill Barrett provides commodity price and derivatives update
* Bill Barrett Corporation provides commodity price and derivatives update and schedules first quarter 2017 financial results conference call
MONTERREY, Mexico, March 10 Wal-Mart de Mexico, the country's biggest retailer, on Thursday said it plans to invest 17 percent more this year compared to last year in order to open new stores, remodel and modernize its operations.
Walmex plans to invest $14.7 billion Mexican pesos ($829 million), including in e-commerce. Last year, the company invested 12.5 billion pesos and opened 97 stores. ($1 = 17.7285 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Stanley Furniture announces improved first quarter 2017 results