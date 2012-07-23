BRIEF-PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in Astronics
* PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in astronics corp as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text :(http://bit.ly/2kA8YWy) Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, July 23 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, on Monday reported a 9 percent jump in second-quarter profit.
The company, controlled by U.S. giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc , reported a profit of 4.936 billion pesos ($370 million) for the April-June period, compared to 4.5 2 3 billion pesos in the same quarter a year earlier.
($1 = 13.3396 at end June) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
* Pfizer inc - accelerated share repurchase assumed in Pfizer's 2017 financial guidance issued on January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Federal Reserve on Friday asked the largest U.S. banks to measure how they would fare in a global recession with a high jobless rate as the central bank outlined the terms for its 'stress test' of the largest U.S. lenders.