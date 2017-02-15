(Corrects day in first paragraph to Wednesday, not Thursday)

MEXICO CITY Feb 15 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, reported a 23 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

Wal-Mart de Mexico posted a net profit of 10.4 billion pesos ($504 million) in the period, up from 8.47 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

($1 = 20.64 pesos on Dec. 30) (Reporting by Noe Torres and Natalie Schachar)