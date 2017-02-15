UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
MEXICO CITY Feb 15 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, reported a 23 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, helped by strong sales.
Wal-Mart de Mexico posted a net profit of 10.4 billion pesos ($504 million) in the period, up from 8.47 billion pesos a year earlier.
The result beat analysts' expectations of 10.156 billion pesos, according to a Reuters poll of five analysts.
Revenue for the quarter was 157.5 billion pesos, nearly 12 percent higher than in the year-earlier period.
During the quarter, the retailer said it would invest $1.3 billion in logistics in Mexico, where it aims to double sales by 2024.
($1 = 20.64 pesos on Dec. 30) (Reporting by Noe Torres and Natalie Schachar)
