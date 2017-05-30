MEXICO CITY May 30 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Tuesday it has named Olga Gonzalez as its new chief financial officer.

Gonzalez, who will assume her new role on July 1, replaces former CFO Pedro Farah, who was promoted to serve as executive vice president and treasurer for U.S. parent Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

(Reporting by Noe Torres)