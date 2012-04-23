* Enrique Pena Nieto joins calls for probe
* Federal investigation seen unlikely but AG willing to act
* Shares fall 12 percent
(Adds comments from PRI lawmaker, share price, quarterly profit)
profit)
By Elinor Comlay and Anahi Rama
MEXICO CITY, April 23 The front-runner for
Mexico's presidency and lawmakers on Monday called on
authorities to investigate allegations of bribery at the Mexican
unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc, though prosecutors said it
may not be a federal matter.
Opposition politicians urged Mexico to launch a probe into
the accusations, and Enrique Pena Nieto, the favorite to succeed
conservative President Felipe Calderon, supported them.
However, Mexico's attorney general would only look into the
claims against Wal-Mart de Mexico (Walmex) if asked
to do so by the Ministry of Finance or Ministry of the Economy,
a government official said on condition of anonymity.
Officials at the finance and economy ministries could not be
reached for comment.
Attorney General Marisela Morales assured Mexicans that her
office would act promptly if given the case.
"If it becomes a matter for us, of course we will act, and
we will request whatever necessary," Morales was quoted as
saying in a report by newspaper El Universal.
The New York Times reported over the weekend that retailer
Wal-Mart had silenced an internal investigation into hundreds of
suspect payments worth more than $24 million made to expand its
business in Mexico.
Walmex's shares fell 12 percent on Monday, and the company's
first quarter profit was worse than expected.
A campaign spokesman for Pena Nieto, candidate of the
opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), said he
wanted the accusations against Walmex to be investigated.
Pena Nieto's PRI ally Ildefonso Guajardo, chairman of the
economics committee in the lower house of congress, said it was
"very important" to get to the bottom of the allegations and put
the spotlight on "all levels of government."
"Because the whole issue of Wal-Mart has to do with levels
of government ... including local and federal," he said.
Asked whether he thought an investigation would ensue
Guajardo said, "I think so, yes."
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate of the
leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), said on Sunday
that the allegations showed the government was "rotten," and he
expressed dismay that the case was so far only being
investigated outside Mexico.
Two opposition left-wing senators on the Senate's Banking
and Public Credit committee also demanded a probe.
"If licenses were given out where they shouldn't have been,
there's fraud not only in the cities where that happened, but
also there could have been fiscal fraud," Francisco Javier
Castellon of PRD was quoted as saying in Monday's edition of
daily Rumbo de Mexico.
BRIBERY IN MEXICO
Wal-Mart said on Saturday that it had begun an investigation
last fall into its compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act. It said it had disclosed the probe to the U.S.
Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
"Unfortunately, we're aware that at this time there are
questions we do not have answers for. We would like to be able
to say more, but we are not prepared to risk the integrity of
the investigation," Walmex said in a statement on Monday.
While political pressure for action may increase in Mexico
ahead of the presidential elections on July 1, corruption-weary
Mexicans barely raised eyebrows when they read of the bribery
allegations in local newspapers.
Bribery and corruption are pervasive in Mexico, where the
justice system is weak and lower-level public sector workers
earn relatively meager salaries. One study last year by
Transparency International showed that Mexican companies were
perceived to be the third most likely behind those in China and
Russia to pay bribes abroad.
Mexico has been taking steps to turn around this image, and
an anti-corruption law was recently passed by the lower house
that would give the country new powers to fine companies for
corruption.
"It is important for Mexico to show it is tough on
corruption," said lawyer Salvador Mejia, partner at Torres,
Martinez y Mejia in Mexico City. "I can definitely see Walmex
being investigated further here."
