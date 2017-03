MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Tuesday its first-quarter profit rose 5.5 percent from a year earlier, helped by an increase in sales.

Walmex, controlled by Wal-Mart Stores Inc , reported a profit of 4.971 billion pesos ($403 million), compared to 4.712 billion pesos in the first quarter of 2012.

Revenue rose 5 percent to 101.9 billion pesos.

Walmex shares closed down 0.59 percent at 38.75 pesos before the company reported its results.