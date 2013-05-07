BRIEF-CobalTech Announces Debt Settlement
* To settle about $1.35 million debt owed, in exchange for issuance of aggregate of 3.39 million shares at deemed price of $0.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY May 7 Shares in Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, fell by more than two percent in early trading on Tuesday after it reported a 3.6 percent year-on-year decline in same-store sales in April.
NEW YORK, March 6 Enterprise Products Partners LP's Seaway crude oil pipeline was shut this weekend after a potential leak was found, two trading sources said on Monday.
* Board approved extension of maturity date of class A, preferred shares of co for additional 5 year term to Nov 29, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: