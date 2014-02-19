UPDATE 2-South Africa's Zuma says "no crisis" over welfare payments, backs minister
* Zuma says there is no crisis, top court says there is one (Adds Net1 comments, Friday court ruling)
MEXICO CITY Feb 19 Shares in Mexican retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico fell nearly 4 percent on Wednesday, the day after the company reported a 12.75 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit.
Shares in Walmex, as the company is known locally, dropped as low as 29.30 pesos ($2.21) in early trading, before recovering slightly.
* Zuma says there is no crisis, top court says there is one (Adds Net1 comments, Friday court ruling)
NEW YORK, March 16 More than 20 U.S. senators pressed President Donald Trump on Thursday to reject requests from oil refiners to overhaul the U.S. biofuels program, weighing in on a debate that has roiled markets from soybeans to gasoline in recent weeks.
NEW YORK, March 16 Calumet Specialty Products Partners has retained advisors for a potential sale of its refinery in Superior, Wisconsin, according to two people familiar with the matter.