MEXICO CITY, Feb 4 Mexico's biggest retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico said on Thursday that sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 9.7 percent in January compared to the same month a year ago. It also reported a 9 percent rise in total sales in Central America, stripping out the impact of any exchange rate fluctuations. Pct change vs year ago January December Mexico same-store sales 9.7 9.1 Mexico total sales 10.9 10.5 Central America same-store 6.8 4.4 sales Central America total sales 9.0 6.9 (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Gabriela Lopez)