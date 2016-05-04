MEXICO CITY, May 4 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Wednesday sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose in April compared to the same month a year ago. Pct change vs year April March ago Mexico same-store 8.9 6.7 sales Mexico total sales 9.9 7.7 Central America 7.0 2.8 same-store sales Central America 9.7 5.3 total sales (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Sandra Maler)