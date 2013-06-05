PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY, June 5 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico said sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year fell in May. Pct change vs year May April ago Mexico same-store -2.4 -3.6 sales Mexico total sales 2.1 +0.9 Central America 2.0 -4.8 same-store sales Central America 6.4 -1.1 total sales
March 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW DELHI, March 1 Surprised again by India's strong official growth statistics, economists are relying increasingly on high-frequency indicators like bank credit and rail freight to gauge the real health of Asia's third-largest economy.
* Completes acquisition of a majority interest in impact radio accessories; announces increase to atb credit facility