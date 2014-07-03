MEXICO CITY, July 3 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico said sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year fell in June. Pct change vs June May year ago Mexico -0.2 +2.8 same-store sales Mexico total +3.7 +6.9 sales Central +3.2 +6.5 America same-store sales Central +5.6 +8.6 America total sales (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)