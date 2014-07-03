BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration Ltd Q4 FFO $0.03 per share
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results
MEXICO CITY, July 3 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico said sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year fell in June. Pct change vs June May year ago Mexico -0.2 +2.8 same-store sales Mexico total +3.7 +6.9 sales Central +3.2 +6.5 America same-store sales Central +5.6 +8.6 America total sales (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results
* Cellcom israel announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
LONDON, March 15 European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.