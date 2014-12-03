BRIEF-Harmony, NextDecade announce proposed all-stock deal initially valued at about $1.0 bln
* Harmony and NextDecade agree to pursue merger; NextDecade a leader among U.S. LNG project developers
MEXICO CITY, Dec 3 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico said on Wednesday sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose in November. Pct change vs year November October ago Mexico same-store 0.4 0.7 sales Mexico total sales 3.5 4.0 Central America 8.1 5.9 same-store sales Central America 12.4 9.1 total sales (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* On March 7 Lake Shore, MHC received notice of non-objection of Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia - SEC filing
LIMA, March 13 A strike at Peru's biggest copper mine, Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Cerro Verde, stretched into its fourth day after a meeting between the union and management failed to resolve a dispute over labor demands, a union official said on Monday.