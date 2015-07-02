MEXICO CITY, July 2 Influential Mexican
journalist Jacobo Zabludovsky, seen for years by critics as an
unofficial mouthpiece for the government, died on Thursday
morning after suffering a stroke in hospital.
Zabludovsky was from 1971 to 1998 host of "24 Hours" a
nightly news show on the dominant Televisa TV network, which had
a cozy relationship with the Institutional Revolutionary Party,
or PRI.
Ruling Mexico continuously from 1929 to 2000, the PRI became
synonymous with vote-rigging, corruption and authoritarianism,
but its many detractors said it could rely on Zabludovsky to
deliver the government line, glossing over inconvenient truths.
Such was his notoriety that popular Mexican rock band
Molotov even opened an 1997 album with a song called 'Que no te
haga bobo Jacobo,' or 'Don't let Jacobo fool you.'
Born in Mexico City in 1928 to a family of Polish-Jewish
immigrants, Zabludovsky left Televisa in 2000, complaining his
son had been overlooked for the post of the network's leading
nightly news anchor.
President Enrique Pena Nieto, who returned the PRI to power
in 2012, was among many prominent Mexicans to express their
sadness over Zabludovsky's death. He was 87.
Zabludovsky, who continued interviewing top politicians and
wrote a regular newspaper column until late June, was still
sending out news bulletins on his Twitter account until he was
hospitalized on Tuesday night with signs of dehydration.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Dave Graham and W
Simon)