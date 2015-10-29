METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
MEXICO CITY Oct 29 Mexican construction company ICA said on Thursday that it has no plans to suspend payments or declare insolvency and has hired Rothschild Mexico as a financial adviser.
ICA said it will task Rothschild with studying ways to improve liquidity and reduce its leverage, the company said in a statement.
Shares in ICA plunged about 10 percent in early morning trading on Thursday after posting weak third quarter results. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
SAO PAULO, March 24 Cyrela Brazil Reality SA expects high levels of sales cancellations during the current first quarter, a sign Brazil's largest homebuilder continues to struggle with the impact of a multi-year downturn in domestic construction.