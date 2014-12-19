Dec 19 Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Secures further important contracts in Asia (China/Taiwan) to supply MB-PERC upgrade cell technology

* Orders received in last few days and weeks mean that production capacity for cell equipment at technology and product centre at Roth & Rau AG in Hohenstein are already at full capacity all way into Q2 of 2015

* Orders will increase capacity at customers by over 700 MW and have a total contract volume of around 12 million Swiss francs($12.24 million) - 15 million Swiss francs($15.30 million)