DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
Dec 23 Meyer Burger Technology AG :
* Announces settlement of lawsuit against insolvency administrator of Conergy Solar Module GmbH & Co. KG assets
* Says lawsuit of its subsidiary Roth & Rau AG against insolvency administrator of Conergy Solar Module GmbH & Co. KG assets, will be closed with an amount paid in settlement
* Roth & Rau will pay an amount of 2.5 million euros ($3.04 million) in settlement Source text - bit.ly/13X8EWM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8212 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 17 The dollar fell to a five-week low on Friday, remaining under pressure for a third straight session after the Federal Reserve quashed hopes for a further currency bull run by keeping a gradual rate-hiking pace.
* Bank to decide next month whether to do Swiss bank IPO - sources