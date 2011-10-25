* Uncertain economic outlook weighing on solar industry

ZURICH, Oct 25 Swiss solar equipment maker Meyer Burger said on Tuesday it would partially halt production to adapt to global economic uncertainty and volatile markets in the photovoltaic industry.

The maker of production equipment for solar cells said it would stop production at its Swiss site in Thun for three weeks in November to meet changing customer demand.

"The high uncertainties within key markets, which have been exacerbated by current economic difficulties and fiscal policy problems, have caused MB Wafertec to adjust their production capacity in recent months," the company said in a statement.

Faltering economic growth combined with a reluctance of consumers to invest in solar power equipment following the reduction of feed-in tariffs in countries such as Germany, Spain and Italy, have caused dramatic changes in sales trends for solar modules, it said.

Meyer Burger said it would continue to observe changes in the market and take appropriate measures where necessary.

The group confirmed its targets to achieve net sales of approximately 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.4 billion) and an earnings before interest tax appreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of between 23 and 25 percent in the fiscal year 2011. ($1 = 0.885 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Will Waterman)