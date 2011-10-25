* Uncertain economic outlook weighing on solar industry
* To interrupt production for 3 weeks in November
* Confirms fiscal year 2011 targets
ZURICH, Oct 25 Swiss solar equipment maker Meyer
Burger said on Tuesday it would partially halt
production to adapt to global economic uncertainty and volatile
markets in the photovoltaic industry.
The maker of production equipment for solar cells said it
would stop production at its Swiss site in Thun for three weeks
in November to meet changing customer demand.
"The high uncertainties within key markets, which have been
exacerbated by current economic difficulties and fiscal policy
problems, have caused MB Wafertec to adjust their production
capacity in recent months," the company said in a statement.
Faltering economic growth combined with a reluctance of
consumers to invest in solar power equipment following the
reduction of feed-in tariffs in countries such as Germany, Spain
and Italy, have caused dramatic changes in sales trends for
solar modules, it said.
Meyer Burger said it would continue to observe changes in
the market and take appropriate measures where necessary.
The group confirmed its targets to achieve net sales of
approximately 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.4 billion) and an
earnings before interest tax appreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) margin of between 23 and 25 percent in the fiscal year
2011.
($1 = 0.885 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Will Waterman)