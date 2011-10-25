* Uncertain economic outlook weighing on solar industry
ZURICH, Oct 25 Swiss solar equipment maker Meyer
Burger will partially halt production to adapt to
volatile markets in the photovoltaic industry and lower customer
demand as global economic uncertainty weighs.
The maker of production equipment for solar cells said on
Tuesday it would stop production at its site in Thun,
west-central Switzerland, for a maximum of three weeks in
November to meet declining customer demand.
"The high uncertainties within key markets, which have been
exacerbated by current economic difficulties and fiscal policy
problems, have caused MB Wafertec to adjust their production
capacity in recent months," the company said in a statement.
Faltering economic growth combined with a reluctance of
consumers to invest in solar power equipment following the
reduction of feed-in tariffs in countries such as Germany, Spain
and Italy, have caused dramatic changes in sales trends for
solar modules, the company said.
Shares in Meyer Burger had fallen 5.3 percent to 22.45
francs by 0853 GMT, underperforming a 0.4 percent weaker Swiss
market .
"We see our scenario for a sharp decline in order intake
confirmed, although the company has not quantified the current
level of new orders," Vontobel analyst Michael Foeth said in a
note.
Meyer Burger confirmed its targets to achieve net sales of
approximately 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.4 billion) and an
earnings before interest tax appreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) margin of between 23 and 25 percent in the fiscal year
2011.
($1 = 0.885 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Will Waterman)