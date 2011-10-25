* Uncertain economic outlook weighing on solar industry

ZURICH, Oct 25 Swiss solar equipment maker Meyer Burger will partially halt production to adapt to volatile markets in the photovoltaic industry and lower customer demand as global economic uncertainty weighs.

The maker of production equipment for solar cells said on Tuesday it would stop production at its site in Thun, west-central Switzerland, for a maximum of three weeks in November to meet declining customer demand.

"The high uncertainties within key markets, which have been exacerbated by current economic difficulties and fiscal policy problems, have caused MB Wafertec to adjust their production capacity in recent months," the company said in a statement.

Faltering economic growth combined with a reluctance of consumers to invest in solar power equipment following the reduction of feed-in tariffs in countries such as Germany, Spain and Italy, have caused dramatic changes in sales trends for solar modules, the company said.

Shares in Meyer Burger had fallen 5.3 percent to 22.45 francs by 0853 GMT, underperforming a 0.4 percent weaker Swiss market .

"We see our scenario for a sharp decline in order intake confirmed, although the company has not quantified the current level of new orders," Vontobel analyst Michael Foeth said in a note.

Meyer Burger confirmed its targets to achieve net sales of approximately 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.4 billion) and an earnings before interest tax appreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of between 23 and 25 percent in the fiscal year 2011. ($1 = 0.885 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Will Waterman)