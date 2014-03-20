* Net loss widens to 162.8 million Swiss francs
* Places 4.8 million shares at 16.20 Sfr/share
* Says new orders rise 29 percent to 288 mln francs
* Shares fall 11.5 percent
(Adds details)
ZURICH, March 20 The crisis in the solar
industry drove Switzerland's Meyer Burger to its second
full-year loss in as a many years, the company said on Thursday
as it also announced the sale of new stock, sending its shares
down more than 11 percent.
Despite slashing operating costs by almost 100 million Swiss
francs ($114 million) last year, the maker of production systems
for solar wafers, cells and modules racked up a net loss of 163
million francs after making a loss of 111 million a year
earlier.
A fall in prices brought on by a glut of solar equipment
threw many of Meyer Burger's customers into crisis, leading to a
collapse in its own orders in 2012. This lack of orders also
weighed on sales last year, which plunged by two-thirds to 203
million francs.
Shares in Meyer Burger, which have shot up almost 60 percent
so far this year, were trading down 11.8 percent at 14.95 francs
by 0843 GMT.
In a sign that the crisis may be easing, Meyer Burger said
new orders rose 29 percent to 288 million francs, with over 70
percent recorded in the second half of the year.
Still, Meyer Burger's chief financial officer told Reuters
in January he did not expect to return to profit before 2015,
despite a recent pick-up in the pace of orders.
The company said it had placed 4.8 million new shares at
16.20 francs per share, raising a gross 77.8 million francs in
an accelerated bookbuilding run by Credit Suisse and
UBS.
($1 = 0.8749 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Alice Baghdjian; Editing by
David Holmes)