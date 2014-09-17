Sept 17 Meyer Burger Technology AG : * Says announces launch of an offering of up to 100 million Swiss francs senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2020 * Says convertible bonds are expected to carry a coupon of between 3.5% and

4.5% per annum * Says convertible bonds will be issued at 100% of the principal amount * Says bond with an investor put option in 2018 * Says convertible bonds will mature on 24 September 2020 at 100% of their

principal amount