Aug 12 Meyer Burger Technology AG : * Meyer burger technology ltd - results 1st half-year 2014 * Says H1 incoming orders CHF 156.8 million; +90% compared to H1 2013 * Says H1 net sales CHF 129.0 million; +43% compared to H1 2013 * Says H1 EBITDA slightly improved to CHF -55.2 million; CHF -59.9 million in

H1 2013 * Says H1 equity ratio of 52.1% * Says order backlog reached CHF 211 .3 million as at 30 June 2014 (31.12.2013:

CHF 190.3 million) * Says net result for the first half of 2014 came to CHF -88.0 million (H1

2013: CHF -80.6 million) * Says for FY 2014 expects to achieve substantial improvements in incoming

orders and net sales compared to the previous year * Says expects reduction in operating expenses of about CHF 10 million (on

expects reduction in operating expenses of about CHF 10 million (on annualised basis) starting as of 2015