(Harold Meyerson is executive editor of the "American
Prospect." The opinions expressed here are his own.)
By Harold Meyerson
April 11 In 2004, Republicans viewed the specter
of gay marriage as a political gift from the gods.
One year earlier, the Massachusetts Supreme Court had struck
down state laws that limited marriage to opposite-sex couples.
In February 2004, San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom (now
California's lieutenant governor) authorized marriages of
same-sex couples inside the city limits, though courts soon put
a stop to that.
To Republican strategists generally, and to Karl Rove, chief
strategist for President George W. Bush's re-election campaign,
in particular, the very thought of gay marriage wending its way
from such Gomorrah-like settings as Cambridge, Massachusetts,
and San Francisco to a church near you provided a path not just
to boost evangelical turnout in November's election, but also to
convince that great silent majority, on whom Republican
candidates relied, that Democrats and liberals threatened the
moral fabric of the nation.
In swing states like Ohio, fear of same-sex marriage, which
Rove had made sure to stoke, was a major reason why Bush
prevailed over Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry.
But that was oh, so then.
If it wasn't obvious before, it's become hi-definition clear
in the past few weeks that the culture wars, long a powerful
wedge that Republicans wielded against the Democrats, have now
become a dagger that cleaves GOP ranks down the middle.
In one GOP-controlled state after another, legislatures have
enacted measures that enabled businesses to discriminate against
same-sex marriage partners or against gays and lesbians
generally, only to face ferocious opposition from that pillar of
Republican rectitude, American business. In many cases,
opposition is so fierce it has led a number of Republican
governors to veto the measures.
In Georgia last month, Republican Governor Nathan Deal
vetoed a bill that would have allowed businesses to refuse to
provide services to soon-to-be newlyweds if they were of the
same sex, after coming under pressure from the state's business
establishment - including such iconic Georgia institutions as
Coca-Cola. Republican governors have vetoed similar legislation
in Arizona, Indiana and Arkansas (where Wal-Mart's opposition
clearly made a difference).
In North Carolina, however, similar legislation zipped
through the legislature and received the signature of Governor
Pat McCrory in just 48 hours, which gave businesses no time to
mount an opposition. After the fact, more than 120 major
corporations, including the Bank of America, the state's largest
employer, voiced their displeasure. PayPal, which had just
announced an expansion in the state, cancelled it on Tuesday -
and the 400 new jobs it would have created.
The wedge of the culture wars still cuts deep, but for
Republicans, it's been turned inward. Moreover, Donald Trump has
risen to the top of this year's GOP presidential candidate heap
without placing any emphasis on the kind of culture-war issues
that excite evangelicals. His recent floundering on abortion
makes clear he's barely given the issue any thought.
How did the Republicans get into this fix? In the first and
most fundamental instance, there's been a major shift in public
opinion away from many of the phobias and bigotries on which
Republicans have long relied. In particular, the dog-whistle and
sometimes overt homophobia, xenophobia, racism and sexism, which
have evolved as the American right's electoral staples, are far
less prevalent among the young. Which goes a long way to
explaining the party's dwindling numbers among voters under 40.
The rising number of secular Americans (a 2015 Pew Foundation
survey found that 23 percent of Americans and 35 percent of
millennials were unaffiliated with any denomination) further
underscores the growing marginality of right-wing evangelicals.
The rise of a tolerant mass market, in turn, has convinced
the corporate sector that it's bad business to back a number of
discriminatory practices. (When it's good business to back
discriminatory practices - such as systemically underpaying
women - that's something else again.) Moreover, as gays and
lesbians have felt it safer to come out of the closet during the
past several decades, even business leaders have discovered
friends, relations and co-workers who were gay - if indeed, like
Apple's chief executive officer Tim Cook, they weren't gay
themselves. For all these reasons, corporate America has become
unprecedentedly vocal in opposing the evangelical war on gays.
Nor is the Republican universe limited to the increasingly
warring factions of business and evangelicals. Trump has brought
into Republican ranks a new third camp - secular working-class
whites, many of them apparently open to racist and xenophobic
appeals but largely unconcerned with the sex-centered issues
that so vex the evangelicals, who have flocked instead to
Senator Ted Cruz's banner.
The extraordinary 2016 presidential election process has
already revealed the massive disenchantment of working-class
Republicans with what the party establishment has long viewed as
Ronald Reagan's holy writ: tax cuts for the rich, scaling back
entitlements, overseas interventions and free trade. Now, the
GOP's evangelical base has run smack dab up against the party's
financial base - corporate America.
Beset by both a class war and a fierce culture war,
Republicans are reeling. No longer merely a party in search of
electable candidates, they have become a party in search of an
identity.
