By Harold Meyerson
Feb 2 The most appropriate monument for Flint,
Michigan, to erect would probably be a large sculpted alpha and
omega - or perhaps just a giant pair of bookends. For Flint was
where American workers won their first crucial battle for power
- and it now appears to be a city whose residents have no power
at all.
Roughly 80 years ago, the American working class began its
ascent to post-World War II dignity, power and comfort with
labor organizing in Flint. Yet in Flint today that same working
class has been reduced to impotence and subjected to outrageous
governmental neglect.
Among the key players in Flint's rise and fall are two
Michigan governors whose beliefs and actions are radically
different: Democrat Frank Murphy in the 1930s and Republican
Rick Snyder today. Their opposing views about the role of
government in American life - and on whose behalf that
government should act - could not be starker.
Murphy, just a few weeks after taking office in 1937, made a
gutsy decision that probably cost him re-election: He refused to
order the state's National Guard to evict the sit-down strikers
occupying key General Motors factories in Flint. His decision
essentially compelled GM to recognize the worker's union, which
laid the groundwork for the unionization of much of the U.S.
working class.
Not merely a staunch New Dealer, Murphy was also a lifelong
civil-rights supporter. President Franklin D. Roosevelt
appointed him to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1940, and he authored
a furious dissent in the Korematsu case, in which the court
majority upheld the wartime internment of Japanese-Americans.
Murphy condemned it as a "legalization of racism."
But nowhere were Murphy's sympathies for the underdog more
evident - or politically risky - than in Flint.
No such sympathies have been detected in Michigan's current
governor. Snyder is a lifelong business executive and investor
who'd never sought or held public office. Yet he was elected
governor in the 2010 Republican landslide, powered by the Tea
Party movement. In his first term, Snyder abruptly called for
the GOP state legislature to enact a "right to work" law to
weaken Michigan's unions. The measure emerged without hearings
or committee deliberations, and it was introduced and enacted in
a single day.
Snyder also appointed emergency managers to supplant the
local elected officials in several financially beleaguered - and
largely African-American - cities, including Detroit and Flint.
It was his managers who dismissed the chorus of protests from
Flint residents that the water flowing from their taps had such
a high lead content that it endangered their children.
Murphy's inaction - his refusal to order the National Guard
to break the strike - was a high point of the New Deal
Democrats' decision to side with labor and raise workers'
incomes by enabling them to bargain with management.
The New Deal's pro-labor policy had already emerged when
Murphy was confronted with the Flintsit-down. In 1935, Congress
enacted, and Roosevelt signed, the National Labor Relations Act,
which gave workers the legal right to form unions by majority
vote. That same year, led by United Mine Workers of America
President John L. Lewis, a group of unions broke away from the
more conservative American Federation of Labor (AFL) with the
goal of organizing the millions of unorganized factory workers.
They formed the Committee for Industrial Organization (CIO).
Lewis initially planned to organize the steel industry, but
a group of Michigan auto workers jumped the gun. They founded
their own union, the United Auto Workers, in early 1936. Led by
such firebrands as the young Walter Reuther (later to become the
union's president) and other leftists, they struck Detroit parts
plants. They borrowed a tactic that workers in tire factories
had pioneered earlier that year: occupying some factories until
the companies agreed to recognize their union and sign a
contract with them.
The fledgling union then began planning to unionize the
industry giant: General Motors, the nation's wealthiest company,
which assembled most of its Chevrolets, Buicks and Cadillacs in
factories clustered in the Detroit exurb of Flint. Organizers
tried to keep their plans secret because GM, like most major
corporations, employed a small army of spies to report on and
undermine any move by employees to organize.
The plan was to sit in at GM's Fisher Body plant, barricade
the doors, surround the building with workers and their families
and supporters, occupy the plant with union stalwarts, let the
press in to see that no machinery was damaged and no liquor
consumed, and wait out the company.
The hope was that the demonstrators outside could repel any
efforts by company cops to storm the plants. The hope was also
that they wouldn't have to confront the more heavily armed
forces historically used to break all major attempts to unionize
U.S. workers - the state national guard and the federal army.
From 1877 through 1919, governors and presidents had routinely
sent in troops to break the strikes of railroad, mine and steel
workers.
On Jan. 1, 1937, Murphy was due to take office. On Dec. 30,
the workers halted the assembly line in the Fisher Body plant
and barricaded themselves inside. There they stayed - without
heat (GM turned it off) in a cold Flint winter - for six weeks.
The company refused to bargain, and local cops tried to evict
the strikers in a battle in which 13 workers suffered gunshot
wounds.
Fearing they'd lose the strike, the union then successfully
shut down and occupied Flint's Chevrolet Number Four, the plant
that assembled the Chevy's engines - crippling production of the
company's best-selling car.
At this point, GM's only hope was that Murphy would send in
the guard or Roosevelt would call out the army. Both tactics had
been used before. Neither official, however, was inclined to do
so. Both were pro-union and had received significant support
from the CIO in the 1936 elections. Roosevelt's largest donor
was Lewis' Mine Workers, which gave his campaign nearly $500,000
- real money in 1936. In addition, GM's largest shareholders
were the Du Ponts, who had funded a major anti-Roosevelt group
called the Liberty League during the 1936 election.
Murphy had also received union backing and understood that
overcoming company intimidation required unconventional
measures. Nonetheless, a court declared the occupation illegal,
though that opinion was undermined when the judge was discovered
to be a major GM shareholder. Murphy declined to carry out the
order, but was daily taking a terrific beating from the press
and in the court of popular opinion.
He did send the National Guard to Flint to prevent more
worker-company violence. But Murphy resolutely refused to have
it clear the occupied plants. His pro-worker resolve was
stiffened by CIO leader Lewis, who vowed that if the National
Guard was called out, he would join the workers inside the Chevy
Four, open a window, bare his chest and take the first bullet
that the guard fired. That settled it for Murphy: The guard was
not called in.
That settled it for General Motors, too. On Feb. 11, it
recognized the union. Chrysler, U.S. Steel, Ford and most large
U.S. companies followed, so that by the end of World War II, the
percentage of private-sector workers in unions had risen to 40
percent from less than 10 percent in the early 1930s.
In the next three decades, American workers' pay increased
to the point that the United States became the first nation in
history to have a middle-class majority. They won
employer-provided health insurance and retirement pensions
because of the power they amassed through unions. And the battle
where they broke through was the one they won - with Murphy's
help - in Flint.
Since the 1970s, however, U.S. workers have lost what they
had won. In a globalized economy, companies began offshoring
jobs. Businesses also began routinely opposing workers' efforts
to unionize by exploiting holes that had opened up in the
National Labor Relations Act. Union power in the private sector
has collapsed - the unionized share of workers is now just 6.6
percent.
The once mighty United Auto Workers, which not only set the
standard for worker pay and benefits, but also funded virtually
every progressive initiative in the postwar decades (the
Montgomery bus boycott, the March on Washington, the National
Organization for Women, and the first Earth Day), has seen its
membership drop from 1.9 million to less than 500,000
Detroit has become a synonym for urban devastation. And
Flint presents a devastating portrait of a hollowed-out city. No
more auto plants or auto union. No more local government. No
more potable water. A governor who not only is not on their
side, but feels he can ignore Flint residents when they have no
one but him to turn to.
A sadder, more infuriating epic is hard to conceive.
