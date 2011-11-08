LONDON Nov 8 Futures giants Newedge, BNP
Paribas and JP Morgan have emerged as
frontrunners to attract the European clients of defunct broker
MF Global , according to traders.
MF Global's European clients are keen to move their accounts
to new firms to restart trading but they are said to be choosing
their new clearing brokers carefully after MF Global's collapse.
"Some clearing brokers are deemed safer and the biggest
names in the business are Newedge, JPM and BNP," said an options
broker in London on Tuesday.
Energy and metals traders based in London said on Tuesday
they were looking to move business to BNP Paribas and Newedge,
which is owned by BNP's rivals Credit Agricole and
Societe Generale .
The process of untangling accounts with MF Global in Europe
is taking longer than in the United States, which has caused
frustration among the failed broker's European clients.
Slow progress unwinding outstanding positions has hampered
MF Global's European clients' efforts to switch their accounts
to new brokers.
UK administrator KPMG said on Monday that 954,000 positions
remained open out of the 1.6 million positions in place.
European hedge funds and specialist trading firms used MF
Global to trade and clear commodity and financial futures on
their behalf but their assets were effectively frozen when MF
Global Holdings collapsed on Oct. 31.
Anglo-French clearing house LCH.Clearnet has been working
with the London Metal Exchange and MF Global to reconcile their
versions of client records before those clients can switch their
accounts to new clearing brokers.
"We are empathetic with LME's and MF Global's hard work at
the weekend to reconcile their books, which finally enabled
LCH.Clearnet to commence transfers yesterday," Alberto
Pravettoni, managing director at LCH.Clearnet, said on Tuesday.
The European arm of the IntercontinentalExchange on
Monday cancelled plans to auction off the remaining contracts
held by MF Global, something it had said it might do last week.
"ICE Clear Europe Limited has decided it is unnecessary to
conduct an auction in respect of certain open contract
positions," ICE said on Monday.
The European situation is in contrast to that in the United
States where most MF Global customers have now regained access
to their accounts.
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange and ICE both eased
their clearing rules to make it easier for many U.S. customers
to meet the minimum margin after their accounts were transferred
to new brokers last week.
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton and Susan Thomas in
London. Editing by Jane Merriman)