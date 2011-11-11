(Recasts with details on Asia sale)
* Focus now on selling units separately
* Australia unit sale seen by end of next week
* Still chasing client cash
By Rachel Armstrong and Bruce Hextall
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Nov 11 MF Global's
liquidators are struggling to sell the Asian business as one
concern because of problems unwinding trading positions, so they
may now sell the various country units separately.
The provisional liquidators for the business in Hong Kong
said on Friday there had been a number of encouraging bids for
the regional business as a whole but the exercise has proved
increasingly complex and the focus is now on selling off the
various Asian business units individually.
"The complexities and challenges arising from the
Chapter 11 filing in New York, as clients and exchanges have
sought to unwind and minimise client exposures, have meant that
the bidders were not able to reach the point where terms could
be agreed in the time available," said Patrick Cowley, a
principal at KPMG in Hong Kong.
The move marks a setback for the liquidators, who last week
said there were more than 50 interested parties for the
Asia-Pacific business of the collapsed U.S. brokerage, meaning
they were confident they could sell the franchise as a whole.
In Australia, the administrators said earlier on
Friday they hoped the sale of the business there would be
completed by the end of next week.
"The data room for the local business is open,
confidentiality agreements have been signed by a number of
parties. We are hoping to get indicative bids in by Wednesday
and close it out by next Friday," said Chris Campbell, a partner
at administrator Deloitte.
Liquidators in Hong Kong and Singapore are also working to
try and sell their individual units.
CHASING CLIENT CASH
The brokerage's clients were told by the
administrator of the Australian unit that they will have to wait
a while longer before they can have their money returned.
A chorus of commodity traders around the world has been
calling for administrators of MF Global to release billions of
dollars in cash frozen after the broker filed for bankruptcy
late last month following disastrous bets on euro zone debt.
Deloitte's Campbell estimated they have nearly half the
total funds owed to the Australian business's clients in cash,
with most of the remainder tied up with counterparties.
Counterparties owed MF Global Australia A$167 million
($168.7 million), or just over half the A$313 million of client
funds, he said.
Campbell told reporters after a meeting of more than 500
MFGA creditors in Sydney he was expecting about A$33 million
($33.3 million) from BNY Mellon next week, but the lack
of responses from other counterparties had "handcuffed" him from
releasing any funds to clients or creditors.
Among the largest counterparties was Deutsche Bank
, which held around A$48 million as a prime broker for
MFGA, he added.
The process would take more than three months but less than
a year assuming all data was received and reconciled, he added.
Problems calculating client exposures also appeared to be
continuing in Hong Kong. On Thursday, financial regulator the
Securities and Futures Commission said it was extending the
deadline for the brokerage to close out all of its outstanding
positions in the city to Nov. 18.
"This is an unfortunate set of circumstances, especially
where, as far as I have seen, prior to the Chapter 11 filing,
the Asian businesses were well capitalised, solvent and well
managed," said KPMG's Cowley in Hong Kong.
About $600 million held by the U.S. parent remains
unaccounted for.
On Thursday, U.S. futures regulator Commodity Futures
Trading Commission launched a formal investigation into MF
Global, increasing pressure on the brokerage as the search for
the missing funds continued.
MONEY LOCKED UP
Earlier this week, Australian clients were assured by
Deloitte's Campbell that "virtually all" risk had been removed
from their positions.
Ahead of the meeting at a Sydney hotel, some worried clients
were bracing for "an explosive meet".
"Among other things, I seek clarity about my money," Brenc
Roozendaal said before entering the creditors' meeting.
"It has been lying dormant for the past month or so. So
closing positions is irrelevant to me for I did not have any
open positions."
MFGA clients with exposure to Australian agricultural futures
have switched to other risk management firms such as U.S.-owned
INTL FCStone Australia, allowing trading volumes to recover on
the ASX's new 24-hour trading platform launched a week before MF
Global collapsed.
By Thursday, 41,000 agricultural contracts covering grains,
canola and wool had traded so far this month, higher than normal
and reflecting the re-establishment of positions, according to
the ASX.
The ASX also launched a tender process, offering futures
contracts at fixed prices on Thursday, to help market
participants to re-establish positions and boost liquidity.
($1 = 0.990 Australian Dollars)
(Additional reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram in SYDNEY;
Writing by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)