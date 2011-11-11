SYDNEY Nov 11 The administrator of the Australian arm of collapsed U.S. futures broker MF Global said he is struggling to get information from counterparties and cannot calculate the final amount clients can claim until all disclosures are made.

Deloitte partner Chris Campbell said the process would take more than three months but less than a year assuming all data was received and reconciled.

Campbell was speaking after a meeting of some 500 MFGA creditors in Sydney.

Deloitte was appointed a joint administrator of MF Global Australia (MFGA) following the U.S. parent applying for bankruptcy protection on Oct. 31 after losing money on misplaced bets on European sovereign debt.

The Australian unit was the largest broker in Australian grain futures as well a provider of highly leveraged contracts-for-difference derivatives.

It was placed in administration on Nov. 1, sending shock waves through the local agricultural futures market run by bourse operator ASX Ltd.

About $600 million held by the U.S. parent remains unaccounted for. (Reporting by Bruce Hextall and Narayanan Somasundaram)