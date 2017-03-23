NEW YORK, March 23 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has settled a $3 billion lawsuit in which the bankruptcy administrator of MF Global Holdings Ltd accused the auditor of malpractice that led to the collapse of the brokerage run by former New Jersey governor Jon Corzine.

Terms were not disclosed, but the case was "settled to the mutual satisfaction of the parties," representatives for PwC and the administrator said in separate statements on Thursday.

The accord ends a trial that had begun on March 7 in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)