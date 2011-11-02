(Corrects to show three KPMG staff appointed as provisional liquidators)

Nov 2 KPMG said on Wednesday three of its partners have been appointed as the provisional liquidators of MF Global 's Hong Kong unit by the city's high court.

Patrick Cowley, Fergal Power and Lui Mee Yan now have permission to liquidate and transfer the stricken U.S. brokerage's client positions to other brokers.

"Following the recent failure to achieve a global sale of the entire company, and as a result of the response of the market to events in the U.S., particularly among MF Global's counterparties and banks, the Hong Kong directors felt unable to continue their business, and therefore sought the protection of the Hong Kong court," said Patrick Cowley, a principal of KPMG China.

Hong Kong's regulator, the Securities and Futures Commission, last night issued a restriction notice on MF Global Hong Kong allowing it only to settle outstanding cash market transactions and assert its rights over any client money held overseas. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Alex Richardson)