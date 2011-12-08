WASHINGTON Dec 8 U.S. brokers buying and
selling futures on behalf of clients should adopt an "agency"
only model and not trade on their own behalf using the same
vehicles, the head of one of the oldest U.S. brokerages will
tell a congressional hearing on Thursday.
Gerald Corcoran, chairman and chief executive of R.J.
O'Brien (RJO) and Associates, will tell the House Agriculture
Committee's hearing into the collapse of broker MF Global
that trust in the futures industry has been severely
impaired and must be restored quickly.
Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs) would benefit from
adopting RJO's "agency" only model which does not allow
proprietary trading, a prepared statement by Corcoran said.
"We at RJO suggest that those FCMs who want to conduct
proprietary trading utilize other FCMs or create a separately
capitalized special purpose FCM for this activity.
"Doing so will require the same oversight afforded to
customer accounts, including proper margining at all times.
Simply put, an FCM that is restricted from trading for its own
account would not place its customers at risk due to losses from
proprietary trading," the statement said.
Also due to testify on Thursday is former MF Global chief
Jon Corzine. Officials from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, the CME Group and Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority will also give evidence.
Congress is holding hearings to examine MF Global's
bankrupty and the search for up to $1.2 billion in missing
customer money. MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31 after
it was forced to reveal it had made a $6.3 billion bet on
European sovereign debt.
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Keiron Henderson)