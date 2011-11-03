SINGAPORE Nov 3 MF Global's Singapore unit said it is hampered in its ability to close clients' overseas trading positions due to difficulties accessing foreign stock exchanges.

The brokerage, which filed for bankruptcy in the United States on Monday, said it is acting on customer instructions to close out positions on Singapore Exchange but accessing trades placed overseas is proving more difficult.

"The company's ability to ensure compliance of customers' instructions to close out open positions principally on overseas exchanges has been hampered by the status of its correspondent brokers, due to the denial or suspension of their access to such exchanges," the company said in a statement issued late Wednesday.

The brokerage added that the counterparty to contract for difference (CFD) products offered in Singapore was MF Global's Australian unit, which has been issued a default notice by its hedge provider. That means the majority of its CFD positions have been closed.

"The company is also taking steps to confirm the closing out of the aforesaid CFDs and to calculate the relevant close out settlement amounts as a result of the close outs," it said.

Provisional liquidators from KPMG are now reviewing all of the Singapore unit's records to try and reconcile all of its customers' positions and assets. The brokerage warned it may take time to do this and then return any money owed to its clients.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Wednesday it would priorities safeguarding the interests of investors who had dealings with the Singapore unit of the collapsed broker. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong)