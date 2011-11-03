SINGAPORE Nov 3 MF Global's Singapore
unit said it is hampered in its ability to close clients'
overseas trading positions due to difficulties accessing foreign
stock exchanges.
The brokerage, which filed for bankruptcy in the United
States on Monday, said it is acting on customer instructions to
close out positions on Singapore Exchange but
accessing trades placed overseas is proving more difficult.
"The company's ability to ensure compliance of customers'
instructions to close out open positions principally on overseas
exchanges has been hampered by the status of its correspondent
brokers, due to the denial or suspension of their access to such
exchanges," the company said in a statement issued late
Wednesday.
The brokerage added that the counterparty to contract for
difference (CFD) products offered in Singapore was MF Global's
Australian unit, which has been issued a default notice by its
hedge provider. That means the majority of its CFD positions
have been closed.
"The company is also taking steps to confirm the closing out
of the aforesaid CFDs and to calculate the relevant close out
settlement amounts as a result of the close outs," it said.
Provisional liquidators from KPMG are now reviewing all of
the Singapore unit's records to try and reconcile all of its
customers' positions and assets. The brokerage warned it may
take time to do this and then return any money owed to its
clients.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Wednesday it
would priorities safeguarding the interests of investors who had
dealings with the Singapore unit of the collapsed broker.
