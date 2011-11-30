* Move was needed to manage the firm's running cost
* Small number of staff were retained to help liquidators
(Adds background)
SINGAPORE Nov 30 The Singapore arm of
collapsed brokerage MF Global has laid off more than
80 staff, an executive from the provisional liquidator said on
Wednesday.
The remarks came after liquidators in Singapore, Hong
Kong and Australia were unable to sell the Asia Pacific business
as a single concern, which proved to be increasingly complex.
The American firm filed for bankruptcy on Oct 31
after placing disastrous bets on European sovereign debt.
"The Provisional Liquidators are working hard to recover and
account for all segregated monies due to customers. As
Provisional Liquidators, we also need to tightly manage the
Company's running costs," Bob Yap , head of
transactions and restructuring at KPMG, said in an email
statement.
"With regret, one of these measures to contain costs
involves reducing the employee headcount at MF Global Singapore.
We have therefore ceased the employment of over 80 individuals,"
he added.
Yap said "a small group of employees" were still
employed at the Singapore operations "to assist the provisional
liquidators in the winding down of the business."
He said last week that liquidators had been making
significant progress to wind down the Singapore business and
have now taken control of over $180 million out of the $309
million of customer money that was held with other financial
institutions in Singapore and abroad.
There is also a further $177.9 million in MF Global
Singapore customer money that is being held with third-party
correspondent brokers, counterparties and clearing members, the
liquidators said.
(Reporting by David Fogarty, Rachel Armstrong and Cerelia Lim;
Editing by Kim Coghill)