By Rebecca Hamilton

NEW YORK, Jan 31 The former chief risk officer for bankrupt MF Global raised concerns about the firm's aggressive bets on European sovereign debt about three months before the company filed for bankruptcy.

Those concerns will be detailed on Thursday when Michael Stockman, the former chief risk officer, testifies before a House panel investigating the downfall of MF Global.

The futures brokerage filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31 after investors grew nervous over its $6.3 billion wager on European sovereign debt.

According to Stockman's testimony, prepared for and obtained from the oversight subcommittee of the House Financial Services Committee, he viewed MF Global's sovereign debt trading strategy as "acceptable in light of then-prevailing market conditions" through until the summer of 2011.

Stockman's testimony says that in August 2011 he highlighted the risks associated with the strategy in oral and written presentations to the board of directors. He believes the board then took actions aimed at "reducing the company's exposure over time."

Stockman is also expected to tell Congress that he has "no personal knowledge" of what happened to more than $1 billion of missing customer money.

Stockman joined MF Global as chief risk officer in January 2011, succeeding Michael Roseman, who is also expected to testify on Thursday.

Stockman could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Rebecca Hamilton; Editing by Matt Driskill)