By Rebecca Hamilton
NEW YORK, Jan 31 The former chief risk
officer for bankrupt MF Global raised concerns about
the firm's aggressive bets on European sovereign debt about
three months before the company filed for bankruptcy.
Those concerns will be detailed on Thursday when Michael
Stockman, the former chief risk officer, testifies before a
House panel investigating the downfall of MF Global.
The futures brokerage filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31 after
investors grew nervous over its $6.3 billion wager on European
sovereign debt.
According to Stockman's testimony, prepared for and obtained
from the oversight subcommittee of the House Financial Services
Committee, he viewed MF Global's sovereign debt trading strategy
as "acceptable in light of then-prevailing market conditions"
through until the summer of 2011.
Stockman's testimony says that in August 2011 he highlighted
the risks associated with the strategy in oral and written
presentations to the board of directors. He believes the board
then took actions aimed at "reducing the company's exposure over
time."
Stockman is also expected to tell Congress that he has "no
personal knowledge" of what happened to more than $1 billion of
missing customer money.
Stockman joined MF Global as chief risk officer in January
2011, succeeding Michael Roseman, who is also expected to
testify on Thursday.
Stockman could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Rebecca Hamilton; Editing by Matt Driskill)