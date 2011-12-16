* KPMG says most client positions closed or moved
* Some 600 mln pounds of monies have been returned
LONDON Dec 16 MF Global UK's
administrator KPMG said "all but a tiny handful" of the failed
futures broker's British client positions have now been closed
or transferred, in a move that will reassure MF clients.
KPMG also said in an emailed statement on Friday it had
recovered about 600 million pounds ($929 million) of client
monies from exchanges and clearing houses, and was pushing ahead
with its plan to return these to the relevant firms.
"We are pleased with progress in the collection of both
client and company monies, and are working hard to prepare to
make an interim distribution of client money as soon as
reasonably practicable," said Richard Heis, the joint special
administrator of MF Global at KPMG.
The pledge is a boost to MF Global clients who have been
frustrated by the lack of progress recovering an estimated $1.2
billion of client cash and assets frozen at MF Global when it
collapsed at the end of October.
($1 = 0.6461 pound)
