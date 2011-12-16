* KPMG says most client positions closed or moved

* Some 600 mln pounds of monies have been returned

LONDON Dec 16 MF Global UK's administrator KPMG said "all but a tiny handful" of the failed futures broker's British client positions have now been closed or transferred, in a move that will reassure MF clients.

KPMG also said in an emailed statement on Friday it had recovered about 600 million pounds ($929 million) of client monies from exchanges and clearing houses, and was pushing ahead with its plan to return these to the relevant firms.

"We are pleased with progress in the collection of both client and company monies, and are working hard to prepare to make an interim distribution of client money as soon as reasonably practicable," said Richard Heis, the joint special administrator of MF Global at KPMG.

The pledge is a boost to MF Global clients who have been frustrated by the lack of progress recovering an estimated $1.2 billion of client cash and assets frozen at MF Global when it collapsed at the end of October.

($1 = 0.6461 pound)