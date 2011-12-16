* KPMG says most client positions closed or moved

LONDON Dec 16 MF Global UK's administrator KPMG said "all but a tiny handful" of the failed futures broker's 1.6 million British client positions have been closed or transferred, a pledge that will reassure MF clients.

KPMG also said in an emailed statement on Friday it had recovered about 600 million pounds ($929 million) of client monies from exchanges and clearing houses, and 200 million of MF Global's cash.

"We are pleased with progress in the collection of both client and company monies, and are working hard to prepare to make an interim distribution of client money as soon as reasonably practicable," said Richard Heis, the joint special administrator of MF Global at KPMG.

The administrator also reiterated that it plans a special meeting for clients and creditors on Jan. 9 next year and that it wants to have received all client claims by the end of March.

The pledge is a boost to MF Global clients who have been frustrated by the lack of progress recovering an estimated $1.2 billion of client cash and assets frozen at MF Global when it collapsed at the end of October.

KPMG took the unusual step of apologising to MF Global customers and assuring them it was transferring client positions "wherever possible" just days after the broker filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31.

The administrator also moved to reassure MF Global investors when it said in November it would make interim distributions of money to clients before it had finally settled all positions.

MF Global had been one of the biggest U.S. futures brokerages but the firm, led by former United States Senator Jon Corzine, failed after a bad $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt spooked counterparties and investors.

