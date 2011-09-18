Sept 18 Shares of conglomerate M & F Worldwide Corp MFW.N could drop if an offer by billionaire Ron Perelman to buy out public holders at $25 a share is rejected, Barron's reported in its Sept. 19 edition.

M&F, which prints checks and has a licorice unit, is probably undervalued, the financial weekly said. But the stock, which closed Friday at $24.57, could drop to the teens if shareholders reject Perelman's offer to take the company private. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski, Editing by Maureen Bavdek)