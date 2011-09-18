BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
Sept 18 Shares of conglomerate M & F Worldwide Corp MFW.N could drop if an offer by billionaire Ron Perelman to buy out public holders at $25 a share is rejected, Barron's reported in its Sept. 19 edition.
M&F, which prints checks and has a licorice unit, is probably undervalued, the financial weekly said. But the stock, which closed Friday at $24.57, could drop to the teens if shareholders reject Perelman's offer to take the company private. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski, Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
