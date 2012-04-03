April 3 MFA Financial, Inc. on Tuesday sold $100 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service.

Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MFA FINANCIAL AMT $100 MLN COUPON 8 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 07/15/2012 MOODY'S NR YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 04/11/2012 S&P NR SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH NR CALLABLE 04/05/2017