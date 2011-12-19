* KPMG confirms no bids forthcoming
* British client positions in hand - KPMG
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Dec 19 MF Global UK's
administrator, KPMG, said on Monday it had received no bids for
the failed broker's remaining assets and the business would have
to be closed.
KPMG told the remaining 300 MF Global staff in London it had
stopped looking for a buyer after a fruitless six weeks in which
no third party had come forward.
"A marketing process was conducted for each main business
area but no viable bids were received," said Mike Pink, joint
administrator at KPMG.
The news is a blow to staff at MF Global and marks the
latest twist in a complex administrative process that has seen
KPMG trying to recover assets on behalf of MF Global clients.
KPMG said on Friday "all but a tiny handful" of the failed
futures broker's 1.6 million British client positions had been
closed or transferred.
The administrator also said in an emailed statement it had
recovered about 600 million pounds ($929 million) of client
monies from exchanges and clearing houses, and 200 million
pounds of MF Global's cash.
"We are pleased with progress in the collection of both
client and company monies, and are working hard to prepare to
make an interim distribution of client money as soon as
reasonably practicable," said Richard Heis, the joint special
administrator of MF Global at KPMG.
The administrator also reiterated that it plans a special
meeting for clients and creditors on Jan. 9 next year and that
it wants to have received all client claims by the end of March.
The pledge was a boost to MF Global clients who have been
frustrated by the lack of progress recovering an estimated $1.2
billion of client cash and assets frozen at MF Global when it
collapsed at the end of October.
MF Global was one of the biggest futures brokerages but the
firm, led by former United States Senator Jon Corzine, failed on
Oct. 31 after a bad $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt
spooked counterparties and investors.
(Editing by Mark Potter)