SINGAPORE Nov 2 Singapore's central bank said
on Wednesday it would prioritise safeguarding the interests of
investors who had dealings with the Singapore unit of collapsed
broker MF Global .
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) also said in a
late night statement it had been informed there were about 1,000
active contracts-for-differences (CFDs) accounts with MF Global
Singapore.
Several brokerages in the city-state used the U.S. firm as a
counterparty to their contract-for-difference (CFD) products, a
popular retail investment product.
"MAS is working closely with the MFGS-appointed provisional
liquidators from KPMG to safeguard investors' interests," the
central bank said.
Dozens of retail investors in Singapore, trying to salvage
their doomed investments, gathered outside the local MF Global
office on Wednesday, to be told their trading positions were
closed and their funds were frozen.
"The provisional liquidators have stated that they are
working with MFGS (MF Global Singapore) to verify records in
relation to customers' segregated accounts, and to verify
customers' ownership to the monies and assets in such accounts,"
the central bank said.
MF Global Holdings Ltd filed for bankruptcy protection on
Monday following bad bets on euro zone debt. .
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by John Stonestreet)