Nov 14, David Tepper's Appaloosa Management LP bought 8.64 percent of MF Global MFGLQ.PK Holdings Ltd. stock, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday.

The hedge fund, which typically invests in distressed companies, reported its ownership in MF Global on November 2, two days after the firm filed for court protection, a 13-G filing shows.

MF Global filed for bankruptcy after its bets on European sovereign debt unnerved investors, credit agencies, customers and counterparties, causing liquidity to disappear.

Chief Executive Jon Corzine, one of Wall Street's best known executives, resigned four days later. Prior to taking over MF Global, Corzine had been a governor and U.S. senator for New Jersey, and had also run Goldman Sachs (GS.N). (Reporting by Nadia Damouni; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)