Nov 14, David Tepper's Appaloosa Management LP
bought 8.64 percent of MF Global MFGLQ.PK Holdings Ltd.
stock, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing
on Monday.
The hedge fund, which typically invests in distressed
companies, reported its ownership in MF Global on November 2,
two days after the firm filed for court protection, a 13-G
filing shows.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy after its bets on European
sovereign debt unnerved investors, credit agencies, customers
and counterparties, causing liquidity to disappear.
Chief Executive Jon Corzine, one of Wall Street's best
known executives, resigned four days later. Prior to taking
over MF Global, Corzine had been a governor and U.S. senator
for New Jersey, and had also run Goldman Sachs (GS.N).
