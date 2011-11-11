SINGAPORE Nov 11 The provisional liquidators for MF Global's Hong Kong business said on Friday that they are now increasingly focused on selling off the Asian business units of the collapsed U.S. brokerage separately.

While there were a number of encouraging bids, the liquidators said that legal difficulties were hindering them from selling the Asia-Pacific business as a whole.

"The complexities and challenges arising from the Chapter 11 filing in New York, as clients and exchanges have sought to unwind and minimise client exposures, have meant that the bidders were not able to reach the point where terms could be agreed in the time available," said Patrick Cowley, a principal at KPMG in Hong Kong.