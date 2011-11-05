HONG KONG Nov 5 Bidding for MF Global's
operations in Asia and Australia was extended by one
day because of an influx of offers for the collapsed U.S.
brokerage, a provisional liquidator for the company's Hong Kong
unit said on Saturday.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy in the United States on
Monday after risky bets on debt from troubled euro zone nations
scared away clients and investors.
Patrick Cowley, a principal at KPMG in Hong Kong and one of
the provisional liquidators for MF Global's Hong Kong units,
told Reuters on Friday they had received almost 40 inquiries
from potential buyers for the business and expected to seal an
agreement by Sunday.
That number jumped to more than 50 potential bidders as of
Saturday and the bidding was extended to 8 p.m. Monday, KPMG
said.
"As we have received a significant increase in the number of
interested parties in the last 24 hours, in order to run a full
and fair process, and to generate the most value for
stakeholders, we have taken the decision to extend the window of
opportunity for bidders to prepare, Cowley said in an e-mailed
statement.
"We remain confident that a deal can be reached that will
keep the MF Global Asian franchise intact," he added.
In Asia the brokerage has large derivative businesses in
Singapore and Australia as well as offices in Hong Kong, Tokyo,
Taipei, Shanghai and a joint venture in India with Sify
Technologies Ltd .
MF Global's last annual report said it generated around
14.4 percent of its global revenue in Asia during the 2010-2011
financial year, which would be around $321.6 million before
interest and transaction-based expenses.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ed Lane)