SINGAPORE Nov 8 Sale negotiations for the Asian business of collapsed U.S. brokerage MF Global have entered a second phase and are expected to be completed by the end of the week, one of the provisional liquidators said on Tuesday.

The company filed for bankruptcy in the United States last week after risky bets on debt from troubled euro zone nations scared away clients and investors.

Patrick Cowley, a principal at KPMG in Hong Kong and one of three appointed provisional liquidators at the audit firm, said that there have been a number of firm bids for the Asian business and they are now moving to the next round of discussions.

"We are now proceeding to enter the second phase of the sale process during which we will negotiate with potential investors with a view to entering into binding contracts by the end of this week," he said in an emailed statement.

The three provisional KPMG liquidators in Hong Kong are co-ordinating the sale process of the Asian operations in conjunction with their counterparts in Singapore and Australia.

In Asia the brokerage has large derivatives businesses in Singapore and Australia as well as offices in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Taipei, Shanghai and a joint venture in India with Sify Technologies Ltd .

The liquidators said on Saturday they had received more than 50 expressions of interest for the Asian operations since they were appointed to wind-up the company on Wednesday.

MF Global's last annual report said it generated around 14.4 percent of its global revenue in Asia during the 2010-2011 financial year, which would amount to around $321.6 million before interest and transaction-based expenses. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)