SINGAPORE Nov 8 Sale negotiations for the Asian
business of collapsed U.S. brokerage MF Global have
entered a second phase and are expected to be completed by the
end of the week, one of the provisional liquidators said on
Tuesday.
The company filed for bankruptcy in the United States last
week after risky bets on debt from troubled euro zone nations
scared away clients and investors.
Patrick Cowley, a principal at KPMG in Hong Kong and one of
three appointed provisional liquidators at the audit firm, said
that there have been a number of firm bids for the Asian
business and they are now moving to the next round of
discussions.
"We are now proceeding to enter the second phase of the sale
process during which we will negotiate with potential investors
with a view to entering into binding contracts by the end of
this week," he said in an emailed statement.
The three provisional KPMG liquidators in Hong Kong are
co-ordinating the sale process of the Asian operations in
conjunction with their counterparts in Singapore and Australia.
In Asia the brokerage has large derivatives businesses in
Singapore and Australia as well as offices in Hong Kong, Tokyo,
Taipei, Shanghai and a joint venture in India with Sify
Technologies Ltd .
The liquidators said on Saturday they had received more than
50 expressions of interest for the Asian operations since they
were appointed to wind-up the company on Wednesday.
MF Global's last annual report said it generated around 14.4
percent of its global revenue in Asia during the 2010-2011
financial year, which would amount to around $321.6 million
before interest and transaction-based expenses.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)