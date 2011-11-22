* KPMG focusing on returning clients' funds
* Taiwan branch also closed, Polaris-MF Global JV operating
(Adds detail on Taiwan, background)
By Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, Nov 22 KPMG,
provisional liquidator of the Hong Kong unit of collapsed U.S.
futures brokerage MF Global Holdings, said it was
focused on returning client funds having failed to sell the
business.
Tuesday's statement from KPMG came as the Australian arm of
MF was shut down after failing to get an adequate offer and
underscored the difficulty liquidators have had in selling MF's
Asian business, which generated around 14.4 percent of the
company's global revenue.
MF Global, which filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31 having
placed disastrous bets on European sovereign debt, has laid off
nearly half its staff globally, including more than 1,000
employees of the company's broker-dealer unit.
"As we have not been able to sell the Hong Kong business as
a going concern, our priority is now to resolve the various
operational, legal and regulatory issues standing between
clients and their margin funds," Patrick Cowley, a principal at
KPMG China, said in a statement.
He added the exercise to return money will take time.
"It will involve a reconciliation of the clients' net
closed-out cash positions and any interim distribution to
clients is likely to require sanction from the Hong Kong Court,"
he said.
In Asia, the brokerage had large derivative businesses in
Singapore, offices in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Taipei and Shanghai, and
a joint venture in India with Sify Technologies Ltd.
In Taiwan, the branch office of MF Global was shut after
provisional liquidators took over the Singapore unit, a
spokeswoman for MF Global said. The Taiwan branch was under the
Singapore office.
She said the joint venture between Taiwan securities firm
Polaris and MF Global was still operating, but a source familiar
with the situation told Reuters in Taipei that MF Global could
no longer exercise its right as a shareholder in the JV after
the bankruptcy filing.
The source did not want to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the matter.
Polaris could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Additional reporting by Faith Hung in Taipei; Editing by David
Holmes)