SYDNEY Nov 2 Australian agricultural futures and options markets reopened on Wednesday after being suspended a day earlier following the collapse of U.S. futures broker MF Global Ltd , exchange operator ASX Ltd said.

ASX 24 wool and options markets reopened at 2330 GMT and the grain futures and options market reopened at 0000 GMT.

Traders stayed on the sidelines after the re-opening. Only five January NSW milling wheat contracts traded, with the price rising 0.4 percent to A$252 ($259.585) per tonne.

MF Global Australia was a market maker in Australian grain futures.

Its Australian operations, MF Global Australia (MFGA) and MF Global Securities Australia (MFGSA) have been placed in the hands of a administrator, accountancy firm Deloitte.

The move followed the U.S. parent firm filing for bankruptcy protection on Monday after incurring big losses from bets on European sovereign debt.

"We are now in the process of reviewing all of the companies' information available to us from the records of MFGA and MFGS, with a view to ensuring that customer positions are identified and reconciled," Deloitte said in a note to MF Global's Australian customers.

The ASX has also indicated that it proposes to enforce the powers under its rules to close out or otherwise deal with MF Global open positions registered at the clearing facility, according to Deloitte.

The administrator said it might take time to confirm MF Global's Australian position and process appropriate payments to customers.

MF Global's main exchange regulator in the United States, the CME Group Inc , said on Tuesday that the brokerage failed to keep its customers' accounts separate from the firm's funds, a violation of a key tenet of a futures brokerage. ($1 = 0.971 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Bruce Hextall; Editing by Ed Davies)