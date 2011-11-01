SYDNEY Nov 2 Trading in Australian agricultural
futures and options on the ASX 24 platform will resume on
Wednesday after being suspended a day earlier following the
collapse of futures broker MF Global Ltd , exchange
operator ASX Ltd said.
ASX chief risk officer Alan Bardwell said wool and options
trading will recommence at 2330 GMT and the grain futures and
options market will reopen at 0000 GMT.
MF Global Australia was a market maker in Australian grain
futures. Its Australian operations, MF Global Australia (MFGA)
and MF Global Securities Australia (MFGSA) have been placed in
the hands of a administrator, accountancy firm Deloitte.
"We are now in the process of reviewing all of the
companies' information available to us from the records of MFGA
and MFGS, with a view to ensuring that customer positions are
identified and reconciled," Deloitte said in a note to MF
Global's Australian customers.
