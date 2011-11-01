SYDNEY Nov 2 Trading in Australian agricultural futures and options on the ASX 24 platform will resume on Wednesday after being suspended a day earlier following the collapse of futures broker MF Global Ltd , exchange operator ASX Ltd said.

ASX chief risk officer Alan Bardwell said wool and options trading will recommence at 2330 GMT and the grain futures and options market will reopen at 0000 GMT.

MF Global Australia was a market maker in Australian grain futures. Its Australian operations, MF Global Australia (MFGA) and MF Global Securities Australia (MFGSA) have been placed in the hands of a administrator, accountancy firm Deloitte.

"We are now in the process of reviewing all of the companies' information available to us from the records of MFGA and MFGS, with a view to ensuring that customer positions are identified and reconciled," Deloitte said in a note to MF Global's Australian customers.

